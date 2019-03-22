Roundup: Rams match Lions' offer for Malcolm Brown

Malcolm Brown will remain in Los Angeles.

The Rams are matching the Detroit Lions' offer sheet for the restricted free agent running back, the team announced Friday.

The Lions made a move for Brown earlier this week and L.A. had until Monday to match the offer.

The running back's deal with the Rams is for two years with a $3.3 million base salary, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He'll receive $2.1 million in practical guarantees ($1 million base guaranteed and $1.1 million roster bonus, which will be issued April 15), Rapoport adds.

Brown's 2018 campaign ended on injured reserve after suffering a clavicle injury in Week 13 against the Lions. Prior to his injury, he played 15 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps and added 264 yards from scrimmage, along with one receiving touchdown.

Having Brown back in the mix bodes well for the Rams' backfield in 2019.

Other transactions we're monitoring on Friday:

1. The Giants re-signed wide receiver Cody Latimer, the team announced. Latimer battled knee and hamstring injuries in 2018, forcing him to miss 10 games. He finished the year with 11 catches for 190 yards and one touchdown.