RT Ja'Wuan James to sign big $51M deal with Broncos

Another big man is set to get a very big contract.

Former Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James is set to sign the largest contract for a right tackle as he's expected to get a contract done with the Denver Broncos for four years worth $51 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per agent Bill Johnson of SportsTrust.

Rapoport added that he will get $32 million guaranteed as he becomes the highest-paid right tackle in the league.

A 2014 first-round pick for the Dolphins who they took 19th overall, James played five seasons in Miami, ending his run with 15 starts a season ago.

Finishing last year with a 70.8 grade as the No. 34 offensive tackle, per Pro Football Focus, James got a massive contract that could possibly draw a move to the left side, but it's unlikely. He's become an effective right tackle where he's generally played since finding time on both ends of the line as a rookie.

James will likely step in to replace Jared Veldheer, who was a free agent following his first campaign in Denver.