Raiders plan to sign OT Trent Brown to 4-yr, $66M deal

Left tackle Trent Brown figured to be a wanted man in free agency and it didn't take long for him to find a home.

Brown plans to sign with the Oakland Raiders on a four-year deal worth $66 million with $36.75 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via sources informed of the situation. The $16.5 million average per year value would make Brown the highest-paid tackle in the league.

The Raiders are set to secure a proven physical specimen at offensive tackle, as the 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown comes off a season where he protected Tom Brady's blindside while helping the New England Patriots win a Super Bowl championship.

Brown, 25, can play both sides of the offensive line, and his arrival gives the Raiders some flexibility to move Kolton Miller, last year's first-round pick, to the right side if the team wants Brown at left tackle. That said, Brown's massive deal signals he will likely be the Raiders' starting left tackle.

The Raiders and Brown are allowed to agree in principle on a contract during the two-day window of open negotiations ahead of the start of the league's calendar year, which begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The deal is expected to be finalized and announced at that time.

The Raiders have been busy upgrading the offense in recent days by agreeing on a contract with Brown and trading for wide receiver Antonio Brown in an effort to improve on last year's 4-12 record on Jon Gruden's return to the sidelines.