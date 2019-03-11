Jets closing in on signing WR Jamison Crowder

The New York Jets are acquiring another pass-catcher for young quarterback Sam Darnold.

New York is closing in on signing former Washington Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo adds the expected deal for three years and is worth $28.5 million with $17 million fully guaranteed.

Crowder will likely slide into the slot alongside fellow Jets wideouts Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. The 25-year-old can also contend with Andre Roberts on punt returns.

The ex-Washington receiver was considered the No. 37 free agent and No. 2 free-agent WR available in free agency, according to NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2019 list.

Crowder was a productive option in D.C. after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, averaging 64 receptions and 746.7 receiving yards over his first three seasons with the 'Skins. However, Crowder was sidelined seven games by an ankle injury in 2018 and became less of a factor on Washington's injury-riddled offense upon his return.

In New York, Crowder provides Darnold a shifty, speedy target in the middle of the field. Though the Jets still lack a true No. 1 receiver, Gang Green is not wanting for reliable pass-catchers with Crowder, Anderson, Enunwa and rising tight end Chris Herndon on the line of scrimmage.