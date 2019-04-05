Browns signing ex-Steelers safety Morgan Burnett

It didn't even take a full workweek for ex-Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett to find a new home.

The veteran is set to sign a two-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer first reported the news.

Burnett was cut by the Steelers on Monday, one year into a three-year pact. The Steelers attempted to trade the safety after he requested his release back in January, but came up empty.

The Browns, apparently, were waiting in the wings.

After being a poor fit in Pittsburgh -- who had a bigger need for a deep cover safety than a box-player -- Burnett hopes to recapture his form in Cleveland.

The signing furthers the trend of Browns general manager John Dorsey bringing in players with whom he's familiar. Dorsey was the Director of College Scouting in Green Bay when the Packers made Burnett a third-round pick in 2010.

Dorsey continues to churn the safety position in Cleveland. After trading Jabrill Peppers to New York, he cut young safety Derrick Kindred, traded for Eric Murray from Kansas City (another of his former draft picks) and now signs Burnett.

Just 30-years-old entering his 10th NFL season, there is still tread on Burnett's tires despite fizzing out in Pittsburgh. It's likely the Browns have a better plan to utilize the veteran's skill set than the Steelers did a year ago.

As a box safety and potential dime linebacker, Burnett should pair well as a complement to Cleveland free safety Damarious Randall on the back end. If Burnett plays as well as he did during the end of his run in Green Bay, the Browns should have a stable back end rotation to lean on in 2019.