Steelers release S Morgan Burnett after one season

Morgan Burnett's run in Pittsburgh lasted just one season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of the veteran safety on Monday.

Burnett signed a three-year, $14.35 million contract with the Steelers in 2018. Cutting the veteran saves Pittsburgh $3.63 million on the salary cap with a dead-money hit of $2.833 million.

The 30-year-old asked to be released from his contract back in January, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time. The Steelers tried to shop the veteran safety to see if a trade market materialized. With a deep free-agent pool at the position, it's not surprising Pittsburgh found no takers.

In the end, the Steelers granted Burnett his release -- that it came after most teams filled their needs did Burnett no favors in landing another payday.

The fit in Pittsburgh seemed poor from the start, and a groin injury early in the season curtailed any potential growth. Burnett played 11 games in 2018 compiling 30 tackles and six passes defended. As a rotational safety used mainly as a dime linebacker, Burnett played just 364 defensive snaps last season, per Next Gen Stats.

The long-time Green Bay Packer will now try to find a landing spot on a roster in need of a veteran box safety.