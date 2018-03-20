FA roundup: Morgan Burnett to sign with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding safety help.

NFL Network analyst James Jones reported late Monday that ex-Green Bay Packers DB Morgan Burnett is headed to Pittsburgh to complete a deal, according to a source informed of the move.

While Jones is an unusual source of unnamed reports, the ex-Packers receiver broke the news that Jordy Nelson was signing in Oakland. This go-around he's reporting on another former teammate.

The Steelers have been in search of safety help since parting ways with veteran Mike Mitchell.

Burnett compiled 497 tackles with nine interceptions, 44 passes defended and 7.5 sacks in 102 starts in eight seasons in Green Bay. He was ranked No. 29 in NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

The 29-year-old played mostly as a box safety in 2017, per Next Gen Stats, providing range, coverage against tight ends and running backs, and solid tackling.

Burnett's absence was noticeable in the four games he missed last season. As the quarterback of the defense, Green Bay struggled with communication when he was out. His versatility -- ability to play safety, nickel corner, extra linebacker -- was an asset in the Packers' scheme.

Burnett now brings that on-field communication to a Pittsburgh secondary that too often suffered mental breakdowns on the back end the past few seasons. His position flexibility also will come in handy for Mike Tomlin and Keith Butler.

