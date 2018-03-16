Roundup: 'Hawks, Ed Dickson reach agreement on deal

The Seattle Seahawks have found a replacement for Jimmy Graham: Ed Dickson.

The Seahawks have reached an agreement on a deal, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. It's a three-year deal worth up to $14 million with the first year fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Dickson, 30, became the go-to tight end for the Carolina Panthers last season when Greg Olson went down with a foot injury. Dickson compiled 30 receptions for 437 yards and one touchdown. Prior to 2017, Dickson had gone five seasons with 25 or fewer catches.

Where Dickson shines is in pass protections -- Pro Football Focus graded him their top pass protecting tight end last season. He'd also be an upgrade on Graham in the running game.

Here are other free agency moves we're tracking Friday:

1. Not every move the Chicago Bears have made this offseason has been about Mitchell Trubisky. It just feels that way.

After hiring an offensive-minded coach in Matt Nagy, Chicago has built up the weaponry around Trubisky, adding wideout Allen Robinson, tight end Trey Burton and speedy receiver Taylor Gabriel. Then they provided Trubisky with an ideal tutor in backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

On Friday the Bears added another QB instructor. Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported that Chicago is signing Tyler Bray, per a team source. Bray has thrown one NFL pass. He's not being brought in to see the field, but rather help teach the offense. The QB has been with Nagy in Kansas City since 2013.

2. Michael Crabtree is visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. The Ravens hope to ink him before he leaves the building. Rapoport reported Crabtree has other visits lined up if sides can't agree on a deal.

3. Thomas Rawls is visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Rapoport reported. The Seahawks did not tender their former starting running back who was injured much of last season.

4. Another running back the Seahawks declined to tender, Mike Davis, is visiting the Detroit Lions on Saturday, per Rapoport. Detroit is meeting with seemingly every free agent running back to try to fill out their depth.

5. While the Lions take running back visits, they locked down one of their own RBs. The team announced Friday they re-signed running back Zach Zenner. In 28 career games, Zenner compiled 119 carries for 420 yards and five touchdowns.

6. The Buffalo Bills announced they have agreed to terms with running backs Travaris Cadet and Taiwan Jones. Both are one-year deals. Cadet spent six games with the Bills in 2017, compiling 22 rushes for 93 yards. Jones was with the Bills for eight games and recorded one single reception. Both are depth additions that will battle for a roster spot.

7. Former Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa is visiting with the Colts, a source told Rapoport.

8. The Saints are re-signing pass-rusher Alex Okafor to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, a source told Rapoport.

9. Former Patriots cornerback and special teamer Johnson Bademosi is joining the Houston Texans on a two-year, $6.25 million deal, Rapoport reported.