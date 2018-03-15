Free agency: Redskins retaining LB Zach Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding another defensive lineman to the stockpile. Haloti Ngata signed a one-year deal with the Super Bowl champs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the former All-Pro visited with the Eagles on Thursday.

Ngata, ranked No. 74 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018 list, adds to the Eagles' embarrassment of riches on the defensive line. The 34-year-old joins Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett, Brandon Graham, Timmy Jernigan, Derek Barnett, Chris Long and Vinny Curry (until he gets traded or released).

Ngata spent the past three seasons in Detroit after nine dominant years in Baltimore. The veteran proved he had scheme versatility switching to the Lions' 4-3 defense. Ngata remains a stout run defender and was one of Detroit's top D-line players last year before a biceps injury wiped out his season after five games.

Plugging into the rotation in Philly could give Ngata's career new life for another couple of years.

Here are other free agency moves we're tracking Thursday:

1. Linebacker Zach Brown is staying in Washington, signing a three-year deal worth a maximum of $24 million, Rapoport reported. Brown was the No. 19 free agent on the Top 101 list.

2. Former Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson is visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The sixth-year veteran is ranked No. 6 on the Top 101 list.

3. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed former Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief. The fifth-year veteran was ranked No. 59 on the Top 101 list.

The Jaguars also signed former Rams safety Cody Davis and former Redskins tight end Niles Paul. Rapoport reported Paul's deal is for two years and a little less than $5 million, per a source.

Rapoport reports the Jaguars are signing former Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a two-year deal worth $10 million, according to a source. Seferian-Jenkins was ranked No. 58 on the Top 101 list.

4. The Miami Dolphins signed former Bears guard Josh Sitton to a two-year deal for roughly $15 million, a source involved with the negotiations told Rapoport. The contract can be worth up to $18 million and includes $8 million guaranteed. Sitton ranked No. 50 on the Top 101 list.

5. The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with cornerback Johnathan Joseph on a two-year contract, Rapoport reported via a source. Joseph, who's spent the past seven seasons with the Texans, was ranked No. 94 on the Top 101 list.

6. Saints free agent pass rusher Alex Okafor, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rapoport reported.

7. Ravens free agent center Ryan Jensen, who visited the Buccaneers on Wednesday, is set to visit with the Indianapolis Colts, Rapoport reported.

8. The Buccaneers announced they have signed former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen. Rapoport reported Allen's deal is for three years, $15 million, with a chance to make $16.5 million, a source informed of the situation said.

9. Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas is visiting the New England Patriots on Thursday, Rapoport reported, noting there is mutual interest between them.

10. Free agent offensive guard D.J. Fluker is visiting the Seahawks, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported. Jones noted the former Giants lineman could still return to New York.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown will also visit the Seahawks, Rapoport reported via a source.

11. The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Dolphins offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The 11-year veteran spent his fist six seasons in New Orleans.

12. The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Sammie Coates, Garafolo reported.

13. Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek is visiting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported.

Former Chargers guard Matt Slauson is visiting the Lions on Friday, Rapoport reported, per a source.

14. The Oakland Raiders are hosting former 49ers defensive end Tank Carradine on Thursday, Rapoport reported via a source.

15. The Buffalo Bills and guard Richie Incognito restructured the final year of his contract to keep the veteran lineman with the team, a source informed of the situation told Garafolo.