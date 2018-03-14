Roundup: Bears tap Chase Daniel to caddy for Trubisky

The Chicago Bears found a new caddy for Mitchell Trubisky.

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Wednesday morning that the Bears expect to agree to terms with backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the expected deal is for two years and is worth $10 million with $7 million guaranteed.

Rapoport added the deal is voidable after Year 1. Making the second year voidable aids Daniel's career-long quest for a starting gig. If, for example, the QB finds himself thrust into a Nick Foles situation where he takes over after a Trubisky injury and shines (every Bears fan on the planet furiously knocks on wood after reading that thought), Daniel could hit the open market.

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride, Daniel has bounced around the NFL the past nine seasons as a solid backup -- making pretty good money to hold a clipboard. The closest the 31-year-old came to a starting gig was in Philadelphia in 2016, before the Eagles decided to ride then-rookie Carson Wentz.

In Chicago, Daniel, who spent years as Drew Brees' backup, will help mentor Trubisky and familiarize him with the new offense. The veteran has experience with new Bears coach Matt Nagy, who spent three seasons as Daniel's QB coach in Kansas City.

The Daniel signing should mean the end of Mark Sanchez's run in Chicago. The ex-New York Jets QB is a free agent. The Bears are also expected to release Mike Glennon once the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET today.

Here are other free agency moves we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. The New York Giants are expected to sign former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder to a four-year deal worth $62 million, with $35 million guaranteed, a source told Rapoport. Solder, who will become the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL, was ranked No. 14 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents list.

Former Cardinals outside linebacker Kareem Martin is also expected to sign with the Giants, according to Rapoport.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have re-signed linebacker Nigel Bradham. Rapoport reported the deal is for five years and $40 million. Bradham was ranked No. 24 on the Top 101 Free Agents list.

3. Former Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells is heading to the Browns on a three-year, $12 million deal with more than half guaranteed, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

4. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden to a three-year, $19 million deal that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

5. The Tennessee Titans have re-signed guard Josh Kline to a four-year, $26 million deal that includes $12 million guaranteed, a source involved with the contract told Rapoport. Kline was ranked No. 66 on the Top 101 Free Agents list.

6. The New York Jets are expected to sign former Washington Redskins center Spencer Long, a source told Rapoport.

7. The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign former Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a three-year $12 million deal, according to Rapoport, per a source.

8. Former Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton is heading to the Houston Texans on a deal that averages roughly $7.5 million per year, a source told Rapoport.

9. The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed linebacker Nick Bellore.

10. The Dallas Cowboys issued a second-round tender to defensive tackle David Irving, who is a restricted free agent after recording seven sacks in eight games in 2017. The tender is worth $2.9 million.

11. The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have re-signed offensive tackle Michael Schofield to a two-year contract.