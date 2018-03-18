Roundup: Pouncey visits Bolts; 'Boys to host Fleming

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life without Ryan Shazier.

Pittsburgh agreed to terms on Sunday with free-agent linebacker Jon Bostic on a two-year deal.

Bostic played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, registering 97 combined tackles, three passes defensed and one sack. The linebacker has played for three franchises (Bears, Patriots, Colts) since being drafted by Chicago in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Bostic will help fill in for Shazier, who will miss the 2018 season as he continues to rehab from a career-threatening spinal injury, in the middle of the field. Vince Williams will also man the inside linebacker position.

This is Pittsburgh's first signing of free agency. The cap-strapped Steelers released secondary members William Gay, Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden earlier this week.

Here are the other free-agency happenings we're keeping track of on Sunday (for Saturday's signings, cuts and visits, click here):

1. Following his release from the Miami Dolphins, Mike Pouncey is heading west ... for a visit. The Pro Bowl center is meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Rapoport reported. The Bolts already employ Spencer Pulley, who started all 16 games last year, at center.

Entering his eighth season, Pouncey is a three-time Pro Bowler who started every game last year in Miami, but requested his release Friday after the 'Fins signed Josh Sitton and acquired Daniel Kilgore in a trade with the 49ers.

2. The Buffalo Bills are hosting former Cincinnati Bengals free-agent center Russell Bodine on a visit Sunday, Rapoport reported, per a source. Buffalo is currently without a starting center after longtime starter Eric Wood announced his retirement in January.

3. Cameron Fleming is shopping around. The free-agent tackle is visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday and Tuesday, Rapoport reported, per a source. The New England Patriots would reportedly like to bring Fleming back; the fifth-year pro has played in 47 games and started 20 for the Pats since 2014.

If Fleming leaves Foxborough, he would be the second Pats tackle to bolt this offseason; left tackle Nate Solder signed a mega-deal with the New York Giants last week.