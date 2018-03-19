Free agency roundup: Rams re-sign Dominique Easley

The Rams are keeping defensive tackle Dominique Easley in Los Angeles.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Rams are re-signing Easley to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the pact. The team later made the signing official.

Easley missed all of 2017 due to a torn ACL suffered last August. The defensive lineman played a productive role in L.A. in 2016, compiling 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks alongside Aaron Donald in 16 games.

Easley, a former first-round pick of the New England Patriots, owns disruptive talent, but his career has been marred by injury. He tore both his ACLs in college. The successive one-year deals speak to the long-term concern about his career.

Still just 25 years old, Easley can be a productive player next to Donald in Wade Phillips' defense. The Rams, however, could still look to upgrade the position. L.A. is expected to meet with free agent Ndamukong Suh on Tuesday.

Here are other transactions we are tracking Monday:

1. The Indianapolis Colts are hosting ex-Lions tight end Eric Ebron on Monday, Rapoport reported. The former first-round pick previously met with the Carolina Panthers.

2. Running back DeMarco Murray is meeting with the Miami Dolphins, according to Rapoport.

3. Cameron Fleming isn't the only former New England Patriots offensive lineman set to visit the Dallas Cowboys to start this week. LaAdrian Waddle is also visiting Monday and Tuesday, Rapoport reported.

With the #Cowboys looking at offensive tackles in free agency, itâs clear they are strongly considering moving RT LaâEl Collins back inside to guard. That might benefit the entire unit. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2018

4. Former Browns and Redskins wideout Terrelle Pryor, who's visiting the Seattle Seahawks today, is slated to visit the New York Jets next, Rapoport reported.