Roundup: Patrick Chung to sign Patriots extension

One of the veterans of the New England Patriots' secondary will remain under contract past the 2018 season.

The Patriots are signing safety Patrick Chung to a short-term contract extension, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. Chung already was under contract through 2018.

Chung, who has been a mainstay in the Patriots' defense over eight of the last nine seasons, had arguably his best season in 2017. He recorded 84 tackles and an interception over 11 starts as part of a career resurgence after his one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Here are some other player transactions we're keeping track of Saturday:

1. Former Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines will visit the Cardinals on Saturday, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Arizona has a need at corner opposite Patrick Peterson, and Gaines could be a good fit.

2. Contract details on Allen Robinson's three-year, $42 million contract with the Chicago Bears (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero): Robinson makes $18 million fully guaranteed by next week. A $7.2 million portion of his $9.9 million base salary for 2019 converts to a full guarantee by next March.