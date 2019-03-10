Dante Fowler heading back to L.A., re-signs with Rams

Adding an extra weapon on the edge, Dante Fowler became a valuable contributor for the L.A. Rams during their run to the Super Bowl last season.

Acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fowler will stay a little longer in L.A. as the team announced Sunday night that he has re-signed with the team.

Fowler signed a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Upon a path to the Super Bowl, the Rams traded for Fowler in October, sending a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection to the Jaguars, who used the 2015 third-overall pick on the pass rusher.

Having started just once over 39 games with the Jaguars, Fowler earned six starts in games with the Rams in the regular season, contributing a pair of sacks and 21 tackles.

In the playoffs, though, Fowler's play improved with 12 tackles, four for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

By all accounts, Fowler enjoyed his stay in L.A. and the Rams wanted him back, as well.

Now, at least for one more season, the former first-rounder will remain a Ram.