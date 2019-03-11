Lions sign WR Danny Amendola to one-year deal

The New England-to-Detroit pipeline remains active as Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia continue to import former Patriots.

The latest addition is slot receiver Danny Amendola.

The Lions announced that they've signed the former Patriots and Dolphins receiver. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Amendola's contract is a one-year deal that includes a $4.5 million guaranteed base salary, with incentives that can bring the contract to $5.75 million, according to a source informed of the pact.

ESPN first reported the contract agreement.

The Miami Dolphins cut Amendola on Friday, allowing him to sign in Detroit before the new league year opens on Wednesday, March 13. The 33-year-old was set to earn $6 million in base salary from Miami, so came close to recouping most of that contract in Detroit.

Amendola spent the previous five seasons in New England, before signing in Miami last offseason. While he's never been confused for a prolific regular-season difference maker, the veteran addition is one Patricia likely wanted in the locker room. The Lions coach has insisted since being hired that Detroit needed a culture change. Signing an aging player like Amendola is a clear sign that desire remains in motion.

Detroit owned a glaring needed in the slot and got ahead of the market. With free-agents-to-be Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder looking to get upwards of $10 million per season on the open market, the Lions settled for Amendola at a fraction of the cost.

The addition of Amendola fills a need alongside outside receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., but should not preclude the Lions from further adding to the receiver position, particularly in the draft.