Chiefs expected to trade pass-rusher Dee Ford to 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford appears to be headed to a new team.

The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a trade involving for Ford in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation. NFL Network's James Palmer reports Ford's new contract in San Francisco is expected to be a five-year deal for $87.5 million.

Ford's name in trade scenarios has come up during the early part of the offseason, as the Chiefs transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defensive base scheme under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The 6-foot-2, 252-pound Ford specializes in rushing the quarterback in a 3-4 scheme and he totaled a career-high 13 sacks and forced a league-high seven forced fumbles in 2018 to earn a Pro Bowl selection. He entered the league in 2014 as a first-round pick with the Chiefs and has 30.5 sacks on his career.

The movement of Ford signals a large transition for the Chiefs' defense after the team also recently parted ways with outside linebacker Justin Houston and his 78.5 career sacks.

Ford joins linebacker Kwon Alexander as part of 49ers general manager John Lynch's efforts to improve a defense that finished the 2018 season ranked 13th overall.