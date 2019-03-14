K.J. Wright re-signing with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping their linebacker corps together.

K.J. Wright will re-sign with the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune first reported the deal.

Contract details have yet to be noted.

Wright spent his entire eight-year career in Seattle, and the rangy linebacker won't have to look for a new home after hitting the free agent market for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old missed 11 games due to a knee injury in 2018 but remains a tackling menace when healthy. Prior to last year, Wright had a string of four straight seasons of 100-plus tackles.

Keeping Wright next to Bobby Wagner ensures that while much of the rest of the Seahawks' defense has churned the past couple seasons, the heart of Pete Carroll's D remains intact. Wright's importance to Seattle's D was on display during the playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. In the comeback bid, Wright was all over the field, gobbling up eight tackles and an acrobatic interception.

The Wright re-signing and the deal with Mychal Kendricks (if he's eligible to play) give the Seahawks depth in the middle of the field.