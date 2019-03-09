Chiefs sign RB Carlos Hyde to one-year deal

Carlos Hyde wasn't unemployed for long.

Just one day after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the running back signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The team later confirmed the news.

Hyde will join a running back room currently populated by the teammates Williams, Damien and Darrel.

This will be Hyde's fourth organization in less than one calendar year. Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, the running back joined the Cleveland Browns on a three-year deal in free agency and was then traded midseason to the Jaguars. Jacksonville cut him Friday as part of a cap cleaning in preparation for signing a free-agent quarterback, likely Nick Foles.

Hyde figures to be a solid contributor in K.C. and could even open the season as its starter. The RB, however, is not coming off of his strongest season. Hyde finished 2018 with 571 yards on 172 carries (a career-worst 3.3 YPC) and five total touchdowns.