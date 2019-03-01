Eagles ink Brandon Graham to three-year extension

Brandon Graham isn't hitting the open market.

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with the defensive end on a three-year deal, the team announced Friday morning. Graham's deal is worth between $40 million, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

This is the second extension Graham has signed with the Eagles since Philly drafted him No. 13 overall in the 2010 draft. The linebacker signed a four-year, $26 million extension in 2015.

The 30-year-old is now under contract in the City of Brotherly Love through 2021.

The heart of Philly's front seven, Graham has missed just one regular-season game since 2012. The Eagles' Super Bowl run was keyed in part by Graham's play in 2017, when he logged a career-high 9.5 sacks, and cemented when the DE strip-sacked Tom Brady in the closing seconds of Super Bowl LII.

Graham was one of many notable Eagles slated to be free agents. LB Jordan Hicks, RB Jay Ajayi, CB Ronald Darby, RB Darren Sproles, WR Golden Tate, DT Haloti Ngata, WR Mike Wallace and of course QB Nick Foles are all currently expected to hit the open market.