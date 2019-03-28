Cowboys expected to trade for Dolphins' Robert Quinn

The Dallas Cowboys are on the cusp of adding a much-needed pass rusher to the mix.

The Cowboys are expected to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the agreement.

Quinn is set to sign a new one-year deal with Dallas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, according to a source.

The veteran pass rusher provides immediate insurance in the event of a long stalemate with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, whom the Cowboys designated as a franchise player. While there are ongoing talks with Lawrence ahead of the July 15 deadline, there are no guarantees Lawrence will sign the tender in the absence of a long-term deal.

The Cowboys are also dealing with defensive end Randy Gregory's indefinite suspension.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Quinn's presence softens the blow of Gregory's absence, and he is a proven commodity with nine seasons under his belt.

Quinn, who turns 29 on May 18, entered the league as the 14th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft with the then-St. Louis Rams. He spent seven seasons with the Rams, including two seasons in Los Angeles, before the Rams traded him to the Dolphins in March 2018.

While with the Rams, Quinn earned All-Pro honors in 2013 and was named to two straight Pro Bowls (2013-14).

On his career, Quinn has appeared in 111 games with 92 starts, totaling 256 tackles, 69 sacks, 123 quarterback hits and 23 forced fumbles.

Quinn's best statistical season came in 2013 when he established career-high marks in sacks (19), quarterback hits (34), tackles (57), tackles for loss (23) and forced fumbles (7).