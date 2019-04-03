Roundup: Ryan Grant joins Raiders' receiver ranks

Quarterback Derek Carr's options at wide receiver continue to grow.

Ryan Grant signed with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is for one year with a max value of $2.5 million.

Grant played last season with the Indianapolis Colts after a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through after a failed physical. During that process, Grant visited Oakland and he will now join them and add to a new-look receiving corps that also includes high-profile additions Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

A five-year vet, Grant started a career-high 10 games in 2018 with the Colts and totaled 35 catches for 334 yards and one touchdown. Prior to that, he played four seasons with the Redskins.

Here are other transactions from Wednesday:

1. The Buffalo Bills have inked longtime Tennessee Titans starting guard Quinton Spain, per Spain's agency. Terms were not disclosed. A four-season veteran, Spain has started 42 games over the last three seasons including 15 starts in 2018.

Led by standout center Mitch Morse, the Bills have now added six offensive linemen this offseason. In addition to Morse and Spain, there's Spencer Long, Ty Nsekhe, Joe Feliciano and LaAdrian Waddle.

2. The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of tight end/fullback Orson Charles on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. A season ago, Charles tallied two starts with 13 games played. Since 2012, Charles has been a member of four teams: the Bengals, Lions, Chiefs and the Browns.