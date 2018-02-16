Panthers interim GM Marty Hurney reinstated by team

The Carolina Panthers reinstated Marty Hurney as interim general manager Friday after an NFL investigation found he did not violate the league's personal conduct policy in regard to harassment accusations made against him by his former wife.

"We have conducted an investigation into the allegations against Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney, which included a review of available law enforcement and court records, sworn testimony in prior proceedings, and interviews of multiple persons including Mr. Hurney," the NFL said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "We also requested an interview with Mr. Hurney's former wife, which was declined through her attorney. Our investigation identified no evidence to support an allegation of domestic violence or similar conduct that would constitute a violation of the personal conduct policy."

Hurney was placed on paid leave on Feb. 4 amid the NFL probe. According to a court document obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Hurney's ex-wife filed a complaint against him in Mecklenburg County Court (North Carolina) before her lawyer later filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the grievance.

"Words cannot express how thankful Marty is for the love and unwavering support of his family," Hurney's attorney, Kathleen Lucchesi wrote in a statement obtained by Garafolo. "He is grateful to the NFL for conducting a thorough investigation. He is also grateful for the continued confidence and support of the Panthers organization. Marty is looking forward to getting back to the work of building a strong and successful Panthers team for the 2018 season."

Hurney, 62, took over the Panthers' front office on an interim basis after Carolina fired general manager Dave Gettleman in July.

According to Rapoport, Hurney is once again considered the favorite for the full-time GM job, per a source informed of the situation. A formal decision on the team's GM job is expected to be made soon, Rapoport added.

In addition to Hurney, Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, former Lions GM Martin Mayhew and Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye III interviewed for Carolina's full-time GM position.

The NFL's probe into Hurney came with the league also looking into allegations of workplace misconduct made against majority owner Jerry Richardson. Days after the NFL launched its investigation, Richardson announced he would sell the team. The Panthers officially went up for sale following the team's wild-card loss last month.

Richardson ceded day-to-day control of the team in December to Tina Becker, a 20-year employee of the team who was promoted to chief operating officer.