Miami, North Carolina pro days: Hurricanes' Jaelan Phillips dazzles

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 26





Williams, who rates as Brooks' No. 3 RB in the draft, posted a time of 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash. While that result isn't going to generate a ton of buzz, NFL Network analyst and former personnel executive Marc Ross doesn't see it as a significant strike against a player who's known more for his power and contact balance anyway.





"Javonte Williams has unbelievable vision, he has unbelievable balance and feet," said Ross during Monday's edition of NFL Now. "The big concern when you watched him on film, though, was did he have that explosiveness and home run speed? He did run the (4.55) today, so that will be the concern for those who did have concerns about the speed. He didn't really blow it out with that, but that is not his game. His game is the power, his game is the shiftiness, his game is the grind-it-out-type style that does suit itself well for the NFL."





Coming off a 19-touchdown season in 2020 (third-most in the FBS), Williams posted a 36-inch vertical jump, broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches, 4.09-second short shuttle, 6.93-second three-cone drill and 22 bench-press reps on Monday, per the school.