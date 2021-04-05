Around the NFL

Mike Vrabel: Titans confident in player-evaluation process despite Isaiah Wilson miss

Published: Apr 05, 2021 at 02:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last offseason, the Tennessee Titans took a couple of big swings that backfired.

The biggest was investing a first-round pick in offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, who played a grand total of four snaps his rookie season. After multiple off-field issues, the Titans traded Wilson to Miami this offseason. He didn't last a fortnight with the Dolphins before being cut.

The other big swing and miss was signing ﻿Vic Beasley﻿. The veteran edge rusher reported late and was just as invisible on the field before he was waived after just five games.

Part of Tennessee's issues came with minimal contact with free agents and draft prospects last season due to COVID-19.

Despite the misses, coach Mike Vrabel said it doesn't change the Titans' process of evaluating players, particularly in the draft, in the second season of COVID restrictions.

"I think that we have to continue to do our due diligence and then go through our process," the coach said. "We're excited about the guys that we have from that draft coming back. Hopefully, we'll be able to add to that here this year."

Vrabel has often spoken about adding players who "love ball." Given their issues, it could have been argued that Wilson and Beasley didn't match those expectations.

The coach, however, doesn't believe a different approach was needed this offseason or moving forward after last year's issues.

"We're comfortable with the guys that we brought in," he said. "We're excited about the additions to the team. Having met these guys and seen them, talked with them, we're excited about adding them to our football team and helping us win."

Even with their roster miscues, the Titans still made the postseason, losing to Baltimore on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The hope is that this year's additions, including ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ coming off an ACL tear, work out better than 2020.

Related Content

news

Sammy Watkins hopes to recapture collegiate form with Ravens: 'I think I'm that guy'

The world hasn't seen a dominant Sammy Watkins in years. After signing as a free agent in Baltimore, Watkins hopes his latest fresh start ushers in a rebirth for the former No. 4 overall pick.
news

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis apologizes after tweeting anti-Asian slur

Carlton Davis﻿ apologized Sunday after using an anti-Asian slur in a since-deleted tweet. Davis said in his apology that he did not mean to offend anyone and did not understand the slur's connotation.
news

Daniel Jones gathering Giants for throwing sessions in Arizona

Daniel Jones﻿ is bringing together his Giants teammates for several days of throwing sessions this week in Arizona, Ian Rapoport reports. The group will include WRs and TEs and OL, with Jones organizing the whole operation.
news

Sean Payton: Drew Brees' retirement won't fully hit until Saints' offseason workouts start

Sean Payton knew ﻿Drew Brees﻿' retirement was coming. Mentally preparing to move on from a Hall of Famer doesn't make life any easier in the aftermath. Payton said the new reality wouldn't fully set in until the Saints hit the field.
news

OSU coach Ryan Day calls out 'reckless' comments about QB Justin Fields' work ethic

Future first-round pick Justin Fields was the center of controversy last week when former Dan Orlovsky suggested he'd been told some teams were concerned about Fields' work ethic and desire to be great. 
news

Shaq Lawson looks to aid Texans' transition to 4-3 defense under Lovie Smith: 'It's perfect for me'

Transitioning away from the 3-4 defense will take an overhaul of personnel in Houston. With ﻿J.J. Watt﻿ gone, the Texans traded for veteran ﻿Shaq Lawson﻿ from Miami to help the transition.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 5 to April 11; Troy Polamalu retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25 million, setting new all-time football record

Tom Brady's autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card #144 sold for $2,252,855 million after 67 bids at the Leland Spring Classic Auction on Friday night.
news

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are re-signing tackle Roderick Johnson on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience. Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿ has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW