Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame, Wake Forest pro days: Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase post eye-popping 40s

Pitts turned in unofficial 40-yard dashes of 4.44 and 4.46, further evidence that he's a tight end in name only. The consensus All-American rarely played with his hand on the ground at Florida, and with his athleticism, that's not likely to change at the next level.





"Who's gonna cover him?" Florida coach Dan Mullen said to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, who was on assignment in Gainesville on Wednesday. "With his speed, with his size, with his athleticism, with his ball skills ... You can have a lot of fun in a game plan room putting him all over the place."





Measurements on Pitts left little wonder about the tight end's catch radius and ability to win contested throws, with big numbers in height (6-foot-5 5/8), hand size (10 5/8 inches) and wingspan (83 3/8 inches). He also had a wide receiver-like 10-9 broad jump at 245 pounds, per Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.