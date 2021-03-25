Penn State pro day: Jayson Oweh thrills with freakish athleticism 

With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine operating under a different format this year, pro day workouts are taking on a heightened importance this spring. Penn State was among the schools that held their pro days on Thursday, giving some top 2021 NFL Draft prospects a chance to make an impression on scouts and NFL executives.
Representatives from 31 NFL teams attended the Penn State pro day, per NFL Network reporter Kim Jones, who was on assignment in State College, Pennsylvania. Attendees included Broncos GM George Paton, Giants head coach Joe Judge and Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The Rams were the only team that did not send a representative.
How did the top prospects perform on Thursday? Check out the quick rundowns below.
NOTE: Times listed below are unofficial.
Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 10
Parsons is NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' No. 1 linebacker in this year's draft and Thursday was the first chance for scouts to see him since the 2019 season, as he opted out of the 2020 campaign. He ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds -- an excellent time -- put up 19 bench-press reps, posted a 34-inch vertical jump and broad jump of 10 feet, 6 inches.
He measured 6-foot-3, 246 pounds with 31 1/4-inch arms and massive, 11-inch hands.
Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 33
Oweh generated major buzz on Thursday, undoubtedly giving his stock the boost it needed after he didn't record a sack last season. At 6-5, 257 pounds, he blazed a 4.36 40-yard dash. His time didn't come as a total surprise -- NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote earlier this month that a sub-4.4 40 was a possibility -- but he still amazed even with the high expectations that were set for him.
He has great length, too, with arms measuring 34.5 inches at the pro day. He also showed explosiveness with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches.
Oweh confirmed, as Jeremiah suggested he might, that he is the height-weight-speed freak of the spring.
Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 49
Freiermuth, Brooks' No. 2 tight end in the draft, measured 6-5, 251 pounds. He did not participate in testing on Thursday, as he's still recovering from shoulder surgery, but he did complete a field workout that was led by Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts. Freiermuth told Big Ten Network he's 2-3 weeks away from being fully cleared for contact.