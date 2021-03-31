Around the NFL

Around 150 draft prospects to undergo in-person medical evaluations in Indianapolis

Published: Mar 31, 2021 at 11:29 AM
Kevin Patra

NFL front offices often suggest one of the most critical aspects of the annual NFL Scouting Combine is the medical evaluations.

With the 2021 combine reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting those medicals is more complicated.

To bridge the gap, roughly 150 draft prospects will be in Indianapolis next weekend for in-person medical evaluations, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The number is significantly fewer than the more than 300 players who usually attend the combine. Still, it's expected to include all projected Round 1-3 picks, plus others flagged during virtual visits, Pelissero added.

The Indianapolis medical evaluations are the only large group setting draft assessments being conducted this season. Workouts have taken place during pro days at college campuses, and most medical and psychological testing is virtual this season.

