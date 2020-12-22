2021 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Trey Hendrickson, Ryan Tannehill among 10 players who deserved honor

Offensive line is difficult to evaluate quantitatively because there aren't many statistics used to prove how effective a blocker is, unless we're skewing negatively and highlighting sacks or pressures allowed. But if we evaluate empirically, it's impossible to overlook Teller's massive leap in 2020. The former fifth-round pick has been consistently dominant this season, especially in the run game, where he's frequently locating his target and driving him out of the play, creating plenty of room to run for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt﻿, who still have a slight chance to finish as the league's first dual-1,000-yard rushers in a decade. His tape is fantastic, his year-to-year jump has been remarkable -- Teller's a great example of Bill Callahan's impact on an offensive line. If we still need to define his performance statistically, we can turn to Pro Football Focus, which grades Teller as the league's best guard. Teller's teammate, Joel Bitonio﻿, ranks third among all guards, per PFF, and just made his third Pro Bowl. Teller should be with him on the AFC line, and we can swap him with Pittsburgh's David DeCastro if we need to identify a place for Teller.