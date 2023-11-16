Top 10 slot defenders entering Week 11 of 2023 NFL season: Kenny Moore rules increasingly vital position

Coverage Score: 94

Pass Rush Score: 60

Tackle Score: 92

SLOT OVERALL SCORE: 91





Moore's double pick-six performance in Week 9 against the Panthers, one of which came from a slot alignment, helped him land the No. 1 spot on this list.





The 2017 undrafted free-agent signee is in the midst of a career year, setting personal bests in completion percentage over expected (-6.2%) and target EPA (-14.1). Couple those marks with his third-least receptions over expected allowed when aligned as a slot corner (-3.2), and the result is the top coverage score (94) on this list.





Playing slot corner isn't just about pass defense; these guys are also tasked with assuming a crucial role in preventing big run plays to the outside. Moore's top tackle score (92) on this list indicates he's been incredibly effective at doing just that. In fact, Moore leads all defenders in run stop EPA (-5.5) from a slot alignment this season.