Top 10 nose tackles entering Week 9 of 2023 NFL season: Dexter Lawrence on a level of his own

NT Snaps: 285

NT Stops: 20

NT Pressures: 26

NT OVERALL SCORE: 90





The blueprint to get paid in the modern NFL is simple: Either contribute to or disrupt the passing game. Lawrence has made a lucrative living by making life quite difficult on those who throw the football.





When aligned as a nose tackle, the 340-pound Clemson product leads all defenders in pressures (97) and pressure rate (12.6%, min. 200 pass rushes) since he entered the league in 2019. Moreover, his 26 pressures when aligned as a nose tackle this season are 12 more than the next-closest player. And finally, when it comes to the most pressures generated from that alignment in a game since 2018, Lawrence owns the top three spots: His last two games against the Jets (10) and Commanders (8), as well as Week 10 of last season against the Texans (10).