NFL win-total projections, AFC: Chiefs secure No. 1 seed; Bengals, Browns join Ravens in playoffs

Over/under Wins : 10.5

: 10.5 Make Playoffs: -225

-225 Win Division: +210

+210 Win Conference: +750

+750 Win Super Bowl: +1200





Josh Allen has been picked off more times (50) on passes of 10-plus air yards than anyone else in the NFL since 2018, per NGS. Keeping the offense out of catch-up mode is key to limiting turnovers for Buffalo, which in turn means it is crucial for the Bills' defense to allow as few points as possible to opposing teams. So snagging cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Packers on Tuesday was an important move, especially with Tre'Davious White on injured reserve. NGS shows that Douglas has allowed just 6.5 yards per target this season, which is a full yard less than any healthy corner on the Bills' roster.