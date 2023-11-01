Joe Douglas on Jets standing pat at trade deadline: 'It takes two to tango'

In the days leading up to the deadline, two Gang Green players, running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Carl Lawson, were the subject of trade rumors, given their limited roles. Cook expressed that a trade might be a good thing, and Lawson added he wanted to play football, not be a "cheerleader."

In the end, both will remain in New York beyond the trade deadline.

"Those guys are great teammates and players," Douglas said. "I have a feeling we're going to need those guys a lot down the stretch. They're assets to this team and we're glad they're here. Seven games in, we're 4-3 and there's a lot in front of us. At the end of the day, we did what we felt was best for our team and we're excited about the guys we have."

How much Cook and Lawson play will likely depend on the health of the players in front of them on the depth chart. Breece Hall has been wildly more effective than Cook out of the backfield. On defense, players like Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson have given Gang Green reason to increase their reps rather than curtail them for a player like Lawson.