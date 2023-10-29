Derrick Henry, Montez Sweat among big names garnering interest before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline 

The Titans told Derrick Henry this week they aren't shopping him, but Tennessee has received at least one offer for the two-time NFL rushing champion and will continue to listen to offers for most players on their roster -- including Henry -- up to Tuesday's trade deadline, per sources.
While only a few players are off-limits for Tennessee and Henry is on an expiring contract, the Titans have a high price tag on their veteran star running back, who is expected to play today against the Falcons.
Often, a mid-round pick gets it done for a star player with an above-minimum contract traded midseason. Sources have said the Titans are asking for more -- an indication of how much they value Henry, 29, and what it would take to part with him at a time they're still alive in the AFC playoff chase at 2-4.
Henry has a $10.5 million base salary this season, so the new team would be responsible for picking up the remaining $5.83 million unless Tennessee eats money as part of a potential deal. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. But the deadline for renegotiating a contract to facilitate a trade is 4 p.m. ET on Monday because the trading team must hold the contract on its salary cap for 24 hours.
Tennessee already swung one significant trade this past week, sending two-time Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles for two late-round picks and safety Terrell Edmunds. Other veterans -- including nose tackle Teair Tart, defensive lineman Denico Autry and possibly five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins -- are also potentially available at the right price.
More names generating calls in the days leading up to the deadline include, per sources:
- The Washington Commanders have received calls on edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young. They have an offer on the table for Sweat, who is in a contract year. So is Young, the former No. 2 overall pick and 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Teams also have inquired about defensive back Kendall Fuller.
- The Denver Broncos remain open to listening to offers -- receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and safety Justin Simmons, among others, have all drawn interest -- but it's not a fire sale in Denver. They'll only make a deal if they get the right offer.
- The Las Vegas Raiders have had trade calls surrounding wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for weeks, but no deal is imminent. They've also received calls on two of their superstars, receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby, but their answer has been an emphatic no. Crosby, in particular, could command a haul, given that he's one of the best edge rushers in football, signed for three more seasons and is still only 26 years old. But the Raiders have shown no indication they're open to listening to offers.
- The New York Jets already traded Mecole Hardman back to Kansas City earlier this month, and other teams have been aware of the availability of edge rusher Carl Lawson, who said this past week of his limited role: "I'm a football player, not a cheerleader." Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook -- who continues to get his legs under him after missing most of training camp and has looked better in practice -- also voiced frustration with his role this week and could be available for the right price.
- The Carolina Panthers have received calls on cornerback Donte Jackson and receiver Terrace Marshall. The team has shown no inclination to listen on inquiries surrounding edge rusher Brian Burns or defensive lineman Derrick Brown, whom they view as building blocks.
- The Minnesota Vikings continue to receive trade inquiries into Danielle Hunter, but it would take a huge offer to compel them to trade the NFL's sacks leader (9).
- The New England Patriots have had trade calls on pass rusher Josh Uche, who had 11.5 sacks last season. Uche is in a contract year. New England ruled him out for a second straight game with a toe injury, but it's not considered a long-term issue.