Derrick Henry, Montez Sweat among big names garnering interest before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline 

The Titans told Derrick Henry this week they aren't shopping him, but Tennessee has received at least one offer for the two-time NFL rushing champion and will continue to listen to offers for most players on their roster -- including Henry -- up to Tuesday's trade deadline, per sources.

While only a few players are off-limits for Tennessee and Henry is on an expiring contract, the Titans have a high price tag on their veteran star running back, who is expected to play today against the Falcons.

Often, a mid-round pick gets it done for a star player with an above-minimum contract traded midseason. Sources have said the Titans are asking for more -- an indication of how much they value Henry, 29, and what it would take to part with him at a time they're still alive in the AFC playoff chase at 2-4.