NFL+: The Insiders

Derrick Henry, Montez Sweat among big names garnering interest before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline 

Published: Oct 29, 2023 at 05:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Pelissero_Tom_1400x1000
by Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

The Titans told Derrick Henry this week they aren't shopping him, but Tennessee has received at least one offer for the two-time NFL rushing champion and will continue to listen to offers for most players on their roster -- including Henry -- up to Tuesday's trade deadline, per sources.

While only a few players are off-limits for Tennessee and Henry is on an expiring contract, the Titans have a high price tag on their veteran star running back, who is expected to play today against the Falcons.

Often, a mid-round pick gets it done for a star player with an above-minimum contract traded midseason. Sources have said the Titans are asking for more -- an indication of how much they value Henry, 29, and what it would take to part with him at a time they're still alive in the AFC playoff chase at 2-4.

Henry has a $10.5 million base salary this season, so the new team would be responsible for picking up the remaining $5.83 million unless Tennessee eats money as part of a potential deal. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. But the deadline for renegotiating a contract to facilitate a trade is 4 p.m. ET on Monday because the trading team must hold the contract on its salary cap for 24 hours.

Related Links

Tennessee already swung one significant trade this past week, sending two-time Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles for two late-round picks and safety Terrell Edmunds. Other veterans -- including nose tackle Teair Tart, defensive lineman Denico Autry and possibly five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins -- are also potentially available at the right price.

More names generating calls in the days leading up to the deadline include, per sources:

  • The Washington Commanders have received calls on edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young. They have an offer on the table for Sweat, who is in a contract year. So is Young, the former No. 2 overall pick and 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Teams also have inquired about defensive back Kendall Fuller.
  • The Denver Broncos remain open to listening to offers -- receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and safety Justin Simmons, among others, have all drawn interest -- but it's not a fire sale in Denver. They'll only make a deal if they get the right offer.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders have had trade calls surrounding wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for weeks, but no deal is imminent. They've also received calls on two of their superstars, receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby, but their answer has been an emphatic no. Crosby, in particular, could command a haul, given that he's one of the best edge rushers in football, signed for three more seasons and is still only 26 years old. But the Raiders have shown no indication they're open to listening to offers.
  • The New York Jets already traded Mecole Hardman back to Kansas City earlier this month, and other teams have been aware of the availability of edge rusher Carl Lawson, who said this past week of his limited role: "I'm a football player, not a cheerleader." Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook -- who continues to get his legs under him after missing most of training camp and has looked better in practice -- also voiced frustration with his role this week and could be available for the right price.
  • The Carolina Panthers have received calls on cornerback Donte Jackson and receiver Terrace Marshall. The team has shown no inclination to listen on inquiries surrounding edge rusher Brian Burns or defensive lineman Derrick Brown, whom they view as building blocks.
  • The Minnesota Vikings continue to receive trade inquiries into Danielle Hunter, but it would take a huge offer to compel them to trade the NFL's sacks leader (9).
  • The New England Patriots have had trade calls on pass rusher Josh Uche, who had 11.5 sacks last season. Uche is in a contract year. New England ruled him out for a second straight game with a toe injury, but it's not considered a long-term issue.

Related Content

news

As trade deadline inches closer, Vikings receiving calls on star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport spotlights which players could be dealt with the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31.
news

Specifics of Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey knee injury reason for potential quick return

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's quicker-than-expected return from a summer knee surgery.
news

Cardinals plan to take their time with QB Kyler Murray; evaluation for the future is key

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details why it's not expected that the Cardinals move quickly to get QB Kyler Murray back to the active roster after opening the 21-day practice window. 
news

Deshaun Watson expected to start for Browns vs. Colts, plus other updates on notable QB injuries

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo provides injury updates on Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Giants QB Daniel Jones among others.
news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) ahead of schedule in recovery, could return to practice this week

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is far ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery, and the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback could return to practice with Miami as soon as this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be on short leash Sunday vs. Raiders

Patriots coaches have stood by starting QB Mac Jones, supporting him despite his struggles on the field the past two weeks, but that could change with a bad start on Sunday against Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Panthers' future will be guided by how QB Bryce Young, offense develops under Frank Reich

The future of the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff is tied to the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, and how both he and the offense develop after Frank Reich has already had to alter his approach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Colts QB Anthony Richardson is strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery with the hope of ensuring a full recovery of his damaged AC joint.
news

Frank Clark could be another Broncos pass rusher traded after Randy Gregory's departure

The Broncos moved on from a high-priced pass rusher this week, saying goodbye to Randy Gregory and sending him to the 49ers. He may not be the only Denver pass rusher headed out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Job statuses for Steelers OC Matt Canada, Saints OC Pete Carmichael in focus following slow starts

Steelers OC Matt Canada and Saints OC Pete Carmichael have received the support of their head coaches publicly, but their seats could get hot if the offensive production doesn't improve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Former Chargers CB J.C. Jackson refused to enter Week 4 game vs. Raiders prior to trade to Patriots

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that former Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson refused to enter L.A.'s Week 4 win over the Raiders.