NFL trade deadline: Key info, terms, FAQs for 2023 season

In 2022, a record 11 trades involving 13 players were made on the NFL's trade deadline day, with many of the moves having major implications for the ensuing playoff race. Who will add the missing piece of the puzzle via blockbuster trade this year? Which playoff contenders will boost their depth? Will a team acquire a building block for the future? And are any teams looking to add a veteran quarterback to help them reach the promised land?
With the 2023 NFL trade deadline fast approaching, here's everything you need to know about the league's annual cutoff date for wheeling and dealing:
When is the NFL trade deadline for the 2023 season?
The 2023 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, entering Week 9.
What is the NFL trade deadline?
The NFL trade deadline is the mid-season cutoff for any trades between teams.
How can I track NFL trades?
You can track all in-season trades via the NFL trade deadline tracker, an annual landing page that lists every trade made during a given season.
How can teams acquire players after the NFL trade deadline?
NFL teams can only acquire new players via free agency or through the waiver wire after the trade deadline.
What is the waiver wire?
The waiver wire is a league system that allows player contracts or, in certain cases, a club's NFL rights to a player to be made available by one club to the other clubs in the league. Once a club waives a player, the 31 other clubs either file a claim to obtain him or they waive their chance to do so (thus the origin of the term "waiver").
Has the NFL trade deadline always been after Week 8?
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday following Week 8's slate of games. Before 2012, the NFL trade deadline was scheduled after Week 6.
Can an NFL player prevent a trade from happening?
Yes. A player may veto a potential trade if they have a no-trade clause in their contract with the team.
What is a no-trade clause?
A no-trade clause is a stipulation in a contract that allows a player to reject any proposed trade in which they are involved. No-trade clauses may also feature variations, such as provisions stating a list of pre-determined teams a player is willing to waive the no-trade clause for or one that allows a team to only trade a player during a certain period of time.
When can teams trade again after the deadline?
NFL teams can resume trading when the new league year begins (4 p.m. ET on March 13, 2024), which is the same day teams are allowed to sign players who became free agents that year.
Are trades common on deadline day?
In recent seasons, yes, trades have become more common at the deadline. In 2022, a total of 13 players were among 11 trades made on deadline day, which was more than twice as many as any other year since 2010, according to NFL Research. Trades made on the week of the deadline have also seen a steady increase in recent years, with 2022 being the sixth straight season in which at least seven players were dealt on the week of the deadline, per NFL Research.
Why do or don't NFL teams engage in trades at the deadline?
In his executive's guide to player transactions, NFL Network analyst Scott Pioli, a five-time NFL Executive of the Year, lists several circumstances that can lead teams toward trading at the deadline, including salary-cap issues or player holdouts. Of course, in-season injuries can also nudge a team toward making a trade in order to recoup an absence. Teams may also be willing to trade future assets in order to reinforce the roster for a postseason run that season.
Who are some notable NFL players who were traded on deadline day?
- QB Carson Palmer was acquired by the Oakland Raiders via trade with the Cincinnati Bengals (2011).
- WR Chris Chambers was acquired by the San Diego Chargers via trade with the Miami Dolphins (2007).
- WR Chase Claypool was acquired by the Chicago Bears via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2022).
- WR Keenan McCardell was acquired by the San Diego Chargers via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004).
- WR Calvin Ridley, who suspended at the time for betting on NFL games, was acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade the Atlanta Falcons (2022).
- WR Roy Williams was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys via trade with the Detroit Lions (2008).
- TE T.J. Hockenson was acquired by the Minnesota Vikings via trade with the Detroit Lions (2022).
- DT Anthony "Booger" McFarland was acquired by the Indianapolis Colts via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006).
- OLB Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins via trade with the Denver Broncos (2022).
- OLB Melvin Ingram was acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2021).
- LB Roquan Smith was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens via trade with the Chicago Bears (2022).