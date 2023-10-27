NFL trade deadline: Key info, terms, FAQs for 2023 season

In recent seasons, yes, trades have become more common at the deadline. In 2022, a total of 13 players were among 11 trades made on deadline day, which was more than twice as many as any other year since 2010, according to NFL Research. Trades made on the week of the deadline have also seen a steady increase in recent years, with 2022 being the sixth straight season in which at least seven players were dealt on the week of the deadline, per NFL Research.