Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 sixth-round pick

The Kansas City Chiefs, at a disappointing 4-4 and ranked 29th in the NFL in total defense, made a move to improve ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The club has acquired linebacker Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

Ingram, 32, was in his first season with the Steelers after nine with the Chargers. He's played on 62 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps this season, but with only one start and limited production (nine tackles, one sack). He's recorded 18 pressures as a pass rusher, per Pro Football Focus.

He joins a Chiefs defense that has struggled this season, allowing 391.5 yards per game, and dealt with injuries along the defensive front. Linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones have missed a combined five games -- Jones has played through ligament damage in his wrist – while defensive back Charvarius Ward has missed four games. The defending AFC champions have struggled offensively of late, as well, including in Monday night's narrow win over the New York Giants.