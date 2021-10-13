NFL trade deadline: An executive's guide to player transactions

When do trade discussions begin ahead of the trade deadline?

Trade discussions, a key part of roster-building that I wrote about in August, happen year-round. They can even linger after the trade deadline -- discussions that went dormant over the latter portion of the regular season can pick up again in January or February, whether between the same teams, a new partner or with a partner who is now working for a new team.

That said, once rosters have been constructed prior to Week 1, most teams are focused on the regular season. At most (if not all) of my stops as a general manager, we always listened to potential trade opportunities but didn't let ourselves get distracted from the task at hand. And while we believed in in-season player acquisitions, they tended to come through the waiver wire, not necessarily via trades.

There aren't a ton of players made available for trades immediately after a season begins -- but this can change. Sometimes a player will be put on the market if a younger player ascends at his position (SEE: Marlon Mack, who could be headed elsewhere after being displaced by Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis). Sometimes a player grows unhappy in his current situation. Sometimes a team will decide to capitalize on a closing window for other suitors to acquire a player for less compensation.

The San Francisco 49ers' acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in October of 2017 is a perfect example of this. The 49ers jumped at the opportunity to snag the backup quarterback, who was set to hit free agency the following offseason, for a second-round draft pick rather than waiting until the offseason, when they might have had more competition from other teams. Garoppolo went 5-0 to finish that season, then signed an extension in February. The ever-changing dynamics within the NFL can increase or decrease trade value and speed up or slow discussions at any time.

How do trade talks start in the NFL?

In short, they can start anywhere people are talking about roster changes. In my experience, those conversations commonly take place between general managers, head coaches and agents. The only way a suitor can confirm a player is available is to check with the team that has the rights to the player. That team must give consent to engage in discussions by league rule and set the boundaries of those discussions. The most important language included in almost every contract is that the player being traded must report and pass the new club's physical in order for the transaction to be complete.

One way to get trades done quickly is for a team to make it known that it is releasing a player a day or two before it actually submits the transaction to the league. This advertises that a player is available, essentially proclaiming, "Come and get this player if you want him." Any player released during the season must go through waivers, and there is a specific claiming order for teams based on current records and standings. Bad teams get first dibs, so if a team with a good record knows it won't be able to claim a player via waivers, it will likely call the team and try to trade for him before the release is officially submitted to the league. Essentially, it's advertising that the team will take close to anything for a player that otherwise would net no returns if the player is just cut. Think of how news that the Patriots were going to release Stephon Gilmore preceded his trade to Carolina.

When first considering trading a player, it's common to reach out to someone from another team with whom you have a preexisting relationship. Sometimes you want to dip your toe into the water to see how other organizations view a player's value, and reaching out to someone close to you usually ensures news of this inquiry won't leak. Then, if a trade doesn't happen, you don't have to deal with the fallout from the player or agent.

Why do or don't NFL teams engage in in-season trades?

Let's talk through several circumstances. Salary-cap issues can impact either side of a potential deal; after all, teams aren't just trading for players, they're also trading for their contracts. Although it didn't occur in-season, a perfect example of this is the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade from last offseason, where the Lions and Rams had to ensure the money balanced out in addition to exchanging assets.

Player holdouts also present unique and complicated situations. Deion Branch wanted a new contract in 2006, two seasons after he was named Super Bowl MVP with the Patriots, and he held out through training camp. We truly didn't want to trade him, but we couldn't agree to a contract that was comfortable for both the team and player. Plus, by the end of August, it was evident that our relationship was fractured. We were at a stalemate. Ultimately, we gave Branch permission to seek a trade, and we eventually traded him to the Seahawks in exchange for a first-round pick.

Unknown circumstances around a player will often prevent a team from pursuing a player via trade -- i.e., Deshaun Watson﻿. The quarterback asked to be traded from the Houston Texans in January, but then 22 civil lawsuits were filed accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. There are ongoing investigations by the FBI, Houston Police and the NFL, and there have been no resolutions to date. And Watson remains on the Texans. It's presumably extremely difficult for teams to determine Watson's true value when his status is so uncertain.