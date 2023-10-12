Frank Clark, Broncos agree to pay cut, clearing way for potential trade

Clark's future with the 1-4 Broncos remains fluid, per Garafolo, but he will not play in Thursday night's game against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, due to an illness.

After recording 4.5 or more sacks in each season from 2016-2022 (split between Seattle and Kansas City) and earning three Pro Bowl nods from 2019-2021, Clark hasn't done much of anything for Denver's 32nd-ranked defense. He's recorded two tackles and hasn't logged a single sack through five weeks, playing in just two of the Broncos' first five games.