2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Chiefs on Prime Video





The last time the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs, Peyton Manning outdueled Alex Smith on a Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. That was more than eight years ago.





In the teams' 15 meetings since then, the Chiefs have won them all -- tied with the Patriots (Jets) for the longest active win streak for one team versus another. Kansas City’s margin of victory during that span has been an average of more than 11 points per game, although the past three meetings have been one-score games.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ hasn’t been part of all of them, although the Chiefs are 11-0 against the Broncos with him at quarterback. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Russell Wilson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ is 1-3 vs. the Chiefs, although his last win against them came as a member of the Seahawks. He was 0-2 against them last season and has never won at Arrowhead.





Wilson turned the ball over three times and was sacked 10 times in the two meetings last season but also played two of his better games against the Chiefs in 2022, accounting for eight touchdowns and giving the Broncos a chance to win both games.





The Chiefs haven’t always made it easy on themselves during their 4-1 start this season but have won four straight and are atop the AFC West. At the other end of the division are the 1-4 Broncos, who have allowed a league-worst 181 points and needed a 21-point comeback just to secure their one victory.





Road teams are actually 3-2 on Thursday nights (2-2 in short weeks) in 2023, so the Broncos can’t be counted out, even as stark as the recent history between these teams has been. They will also meet 17 days later in Denver, but the Chiefs' march for 16 straight wins in the series starts in Week 6.





Here are four things to watch for when the Broncos visit the Chiefs on Thursday night on Prime Video:



