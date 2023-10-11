Russell Wilson, Broncos looking to snap 15-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'Create a new history'

Since the 2015 season, the Broncos have shuffled through 11 different starting quarterbacks and haven't made the postseason while finishing in the bottom of the AFC West in five of the eight campaigns.

The Chiefs' 15 consecutive wins over the Broncos are tied for the longest active win streak by one team versus another (the Patriots have won 15 straight over the Jets).

Mahomes famously made his first career start in Week 17, 2017, over Denver, winning 27-24. He's yet to lose to the Broncos in his career.

Mahomes is 11-0 in his career as a starter against Denver, tied for the longest win streak versus a single team to begin a career by a starting QB in the Super Bowl era, per NFL Research. It's tied for the fifth-longest win streak versus a single team by a starting QB at any point of their careers (Bob Griese, 17 over Bills; Tom Brady, 13 over Bills; Steve Young, 13 over Rams; Troy Aikman, 12 over Cardinals).

Despite the win streak, it hasn't always been rosy for Mahomes against Denver. The QB has thrown eight interceptions versus Denver in his career (his most against any opponent and the only team against which he has thrown over five INTs). Only five players in the NFL have multiple INTs versus Mahomes in their career, and three of them are Broncos (﻿Justin Simmons﻿, ﻿Josey Jewell﻿ and ﻿Patrick Surtain II﻿).

Mahomes noted Tuesday that despite the lopsided results, the Chiefs always take the rivalry seriously.

"When you play a team like the Broncos, same with any division opponent, there's just another level of intensity, so I'm not worried about necessarily a streak or anything like that," he said. "I'm worried about winning against a division opponent. I know just as much as I think everyone in this locker room knows that it doesn't matter what the records are, it's going to be a close game. It's going to be a hard-fought battle. Both teams are going to give everything they have, and so that's just the history of the matchup.

"That's the thing with me, it's not about the streak, it's about going out there and finding a way to win against a division opponent in a tough-fought battle."