NFL preseason: An executive's guide to constructing the 53-man roster

2) Who is most involved in roster-building decisions when it comes to practice reps, cuts, other transactions, etc.?

The process encompasses the entire offseason: minicamps, training camp and preseason games. Decisions involve input from coaches, player personnel, trainers, doctors and other key football operations members. A lot of tape review from the group goes into these evaluations; ideally, it's an organized process of conversation and input. This was essentially the approach taken at most of my early career stops -- with the Browns, Jets and Patriots -- then we used those same core values and general principles (with enhancements along the way, of course) when I was hired as general manager of the Chiefs.

Determining a player's practice or preseason reps is dependent on the structure of the organization and trust in the relationships of the leadership group and the experience of your assistant coaches. Again, in an ideal scenario, the group should be working collaboratively, engaging in daily conversations after watching tape and practices to determine future reps. If there is a discrepancy in the evaluation of a player, that individual will likely get more reps in practice or preseason to further help everyone come to a consensus.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a fifth-round draft selection in 2015 by the Falcons, is a great example. Our leadership group went to Clemson that offseason with our primary purpose being to work out ﻿Vic Beasley﻿. Jarrett, Beasley's teammate with the Tigers, was on our radar, but because of his short stature/arms in comparison to our prototypes, there was a discrepancy in multiple corners of the organization. Everyone loved his style of play, but he wasn't a conventional fit for Dan Quinn's defense. We ended up drafting Beasley in Round 1 and couldn't pass up Jarrett with the 137th overall pick in Round 5. He was given a ton of reps in camp and throughout the preseason because the leadership group was still divided on him. Soon enough, though, skeptics couldn't deny his talent. Jarrett played in 15 games and had two starts his rookie season.

It's important to note that one of the most important voices in finalizing the roster is the special teams coach. Special teams are such a crucial -- though sometimes overlooked -- aspect of the game, so there must be players who can perform at a high level in key roles on kickoffs, punts, field goals, etc. The final 5-10 spots on the roster are often made up of players who are core special teams contributors.