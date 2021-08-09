2021 NFL training camp: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Odell Beckham; rookie QB for Colts?

1) There is a non-zero chance that Corey Clement leads all Giants running backs in Week 1 touches. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Saquon Barkley is expected back no later than Week 3, which sounded like bad news wrapped up in a good-news sandwich. Barkley coming off the PUP list Monday is a great sign, but it's telling the team already has serious doubts whether the star runner will be ready for the opener.

Clement, meanwhile, has reportedly outplayed Devonta Freeman in a camp battle to be Barkley's primary backup.

2) Colts coach Frank Reich said it was a "fair question" to ask whether sixth-round rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger is worthy of a bigger role after outplaying nominal starter Jacob Eason in practice over the last week, in the wake of Carson Wentz﻿'s foot surgery.

Ehlinger is a nice story so far, but the fact that he's reportedly going through his reads more quickly than Eason, a second-year player, doesn't bode well for the Colts' current setup. Watching the young kids for a preseason game or three makes some sense, but I still expect the Colts to add another veteran quarterback to the mix before the regular season begins, given Wentz's uncertain recovery timetable.

3) Something strange is up with C.J. Henderson, the toolsy Jaguars cornerback selected ninth overall in last year's draft. After missing the offseason and the start of training camp to injuries and then the reserve/COVID-19 list, Henderson was absent over the weekend for personal issues. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler then reported that the Jaguars could be listening to trade offers for Henderson. Is this a case of a new coach (Urban Meyer) having a short fuse with a previous regime's selection?

Henderson would certainly have a market if available. Whether Henderson is ultimately dealt or not, Tyson Campbell -- the first of two second-round picks for Meyer's Jags in April -- appears headed for a big role at corner with some flexibility to play inside and out.

4) There is nothing to worry about when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr.'s cautious return to training camp, with the Browns playing it safe in terms of OBJ not fully practicing every day or against live defenses. With that disclaimer out of the way, Beckham's a key player to watch in the next month as he ramps up activity in hopes of playing Week 1. It's possible he won't be ready for a full complement of snaps right away.

5) At some point in training camp, a player's absence goes from a slight concern to one with repercussions. That timeline moves more quickly with rookies. That's why I already have my doubts whether Vikings first-round left tackle Christian Darrisaw and Bears second-round LT Teven Jenkins have already missed too much time to start Week 1.

Depth charts are always presented post-draft as if rookies solved roster holes. Then August reality hits with either injuries or underperformance. Chad Graff of The Athletic believes that Vikings tackle Rashod Hill could start the opener over Darrisaw. Third-round guard Wyatt Davis, also viewed as a potential starter for a troubled Minnesota line, has also possibly missed too much time.

The Bears' May release of left tackle Charles Leno was strange at the time and assumed Jenkins could take over right away. It looks even stranger now, especially with a rookie quarterback in Justin Fields expected to take the field at some point this year. It's difficult to know how and when to sound alarm bells for injuries. Bears veteran safety Eddie Jackson, a huge part of the team's defense, is still on the team's non-football injury list. The Bears had 27 players out of work at a recent practice. Twenty-seven!

6) The core muscle injury to Saints kicker Wil Lutz reported by Rapoport sounds like it will knock Lutz out of the start of the season. The number of potential new Week 1 starters in New Orleans is up to 11.

7) The Miami Dolphins avoided a protracted holdout with cornerback Xavien Howard by adding some modest incentives to his 2021 season and guaranteeing a big chunk of his 2022 salary. This compromise was similar in some respects to how the Packers ended Aaron Rodgers' standoff in Green Bay without any truly "new money" in the contract.

Howard's December 2019 arrest for domestic violence -- on charges that were ultimately dropped when Howard's fiancée said she did not want to proceed with prosecution -- did not appear to seriously impede his desire for an adjustment to his contract with four years remaining, but the restructure was mostly cosmetic. Rapoport reports that the Dolphins made an "assurance" to revisit the deal in the offseason based on Howard's performance and health. That leaves room for Miami to do nothing if Howard gets hurt this season or his play declines, in which case the two sides could be at odds again.

8) The Patriots may have to give more than assurances to Stephon Gilmore to get him back on the field. New England's best cornerback quietly remains on the PUP list coming off a serious quadriceps injury. He received a one-year pay bump before the 2020 season and a similar move could be coming for him in the coming weeks.

9) Patriots 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry will probably always be known around Foxborough as the guy Bill Belichick drafted over A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel, two similarly physical wideouts from his draft class. Harry's reported improvements in his third training camp may help him make the 2021 squad, but I still don't see a path to a major role. Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry (barring fallout from a recent shoulder injury) and James White are all going to be ahead of Harry in line for targets, with Kendrick Bourne also a factor. If anything, a strong preseason for Harry could make him more tradable.

10) Texans third-round pick Nico Collins has played well enough to figure into the starting mix out in Houston. Brandin Cooks could wind up playing on the inside plenty with Collins and Chris Conley out wide. Keke Coutee also figures to sneak into the rotation.

11) FOX's broadcast of the Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame Game gave us some context for Dak Prescott's shoulder injury. Jay Glazer reported that Prescott's injury was more typical in a baseball pitcher, so the team consulted doctors for the Texas Rangers. That sounds less than ideal. Troy Aikman, who understands how the Cowboys PR machine works better than anyone, had this to say:

"The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is missing the amount of time he's missing, I tend to think it's probably a little bit more significant than what they have led on."