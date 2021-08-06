Encouraging signs from Trevor Lawrence as Jaguars eye quick turnaround under Urban Meyer

Meyer has coached dozens of college players who went on to the NFL and the common thread for all of them is that the game is much faster in the NFL than even at the top colleges. The rush comes faster, the windows close more quickly. Meyer was pleased with how competitive practice was once pads went on and defenders no longer had to shy from contact. That is what Lawrence is experiencing now. Schottenheimer said Lawrence has so far been terrific at moving the offensive line protections and making the alerts in the running game.

"When you're doing these blitz periods, are we getting guys blocked up?" Schottenheimer said. "He's a young quarterback, so if he is our starter, we expect we'll get a lot of pressure. People are going to test him and blitz him. He sees that stuff really well so he's able to move and answer problems. Every so often, when there's a free runner, it's 'OK, what happened, what did you not see?' "

Perhaps most encouraging is that Lawrence's demeanor does not waver much from his cool surfer approach, whether he is completing a pass like the one to Jones that elicited gasps, or throwing an interception like those on Monday. Meyer's practices move crisply, with his chief of staff acting as master of ceremonies by directing which position groups go where and when to take a water break over a loudspeaker. Lawrence is part of the business-like operation. He is not demonstrative during practice, not in celebration or in frustration.

"That's the best thing about him -- what you see is what you get with him," Chark said. "That's good. You throw a pick, that means you're trying. Once we get on the same page, there won't be many of them. You need composure. You need a quarterback with poise. He has the talent to match it. A lot of times the emotional players -- like myself, I get emotional -- sometimes you get too emotional. It takes you out of your game. So, for a guy that's the head of everything, that's in charge, you need a guy that can make a mistake and come back and fix it himself."

Meyer calls players who perform well in drills but not in competitive situations "spandex teams". They look good, but they don't win. The Jaguars are still weeks away from a game that counts, when they'll be able to show they won't be a spandex team.

In the meantime, Schottenheimer focuses on something more rudimentary as a measuring stick for Lawrence.