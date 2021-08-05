Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, Bears' Jaylon Johnson among cornerbacks set for Year 2 breakout in 2021

Year 1: 9 games | 1 interception | 2 passes defensed | 47 tackles





Transitioning to the pros at cornerback is not easy, especially with regard to understanding opposing offenses. Okudah's rookie season was waylaid by injuries and growing pains -- and he then underwent core muscle surgery. Not that things are going to get much easier for Okudah, who must now prove himself to a coaching staff and front office that did not draft him third overall. Fortunately for him, he appears to be making progress in that area, with head coach Dan Campbell calling him a "bad dude" and praising him for his attitude on Thursday.