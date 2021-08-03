Signs of hope for new-look Jets as Zach Wilson era begins

If spring cleaning had an official football team, it would be this year's New York Jets. The dinginess of the past few years has been scrubbed away, everything is sparkling and rejuvenation is in the air. Receiver Jamison Crowder noted that he is starting his third season with the Jets and essentially everything and everybody in the building -- players, coaches, scouts -- has changed. He's right. Even ownership is different from when Crowder arrived, with Woody Johnson returning from four years as ambassador to the United Kingdom for his own fresh start at running the team he has owned for two decades. Continuity is the holy grail in the NFL, but the Jets needed a reset after a two-win season, a decade out of the playoffs and a quarterbacking tailspin that saw them use eight different starters in the last five seasons, all of which ended with the team under .500.

That's why Saturday's practice only heightened the excitement that surrounds the Jets right now.

"If we can give him time and he can make throws like that, we're going to win a lot of games," said left tackle Mekhi Becton.

It wasn't just the bomb that created a stir. This was Wilson's second practice since signing his rookie contract last week and it followed a rocky premiere that featured poor timing, hesitancy and inaccuracy. None of it was a surprise for a rusty rookie and Wilson shrugged it off, telling reporters that is what practice is for.

There is a bit of an edge to Wilson that belies his wholesome appearance, a self-assuredness he will need to weather the growing pains the Jets are sure to experience. On Saturday, though, Wilson showed the full range of ability that caused the Jets to fall in love during the run up to the draft. He has a quick release, he rolled out and threw on the run, he scrambled to extend broken plays, he threw from odd arm angles.

The Jets are a young team, and while they might have hit rock bottom last season, nobody is fooling themselves. They are still rebuilding. Wilson is far from a finished product. On the field Saturday, he looked slight and in need of a few pounds of muscle. And the Jets are incredibly inexperienced at the most important position -- no quarterback on the roster has ever taken a snap in an NFL game and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is a first-time play-caller. Compounding it all is the tragic death of assistant coach Greg Knapp, the long-time quarterback shaper who was expected to tutor Wilson.

Still, these first glimpses of Wilson are restorative. Coach Robert Saleh talked about Wilson's "tremendous mental horsepower" as he absorbs the offense without becoming overwhelmed by it. It is the on-field display, particularly during broken plays, that will sustain fans who have been looking for a savior every few years since Joe Namath left the field.

"I'm not going to say that's his strong point, but that's one of the traits that is very unique about him -- he is an improviser," Saleh said. "You have your runners, you have your scramblers and then you have your pocket passers. He is more of a scrambler in the sense that he's looking to throw, he's trying to move, and he can throw off his right, left, sidearm, whatever motion or platform you want to talk about. That's what makes him unique."

The Jets did plenty of other work in the offseason to give Wilson the best chance for quick success. They fortified the wide receiver room, signing Corey Davis, drafting Moore and retaining Crowder, who said one of the responsibilities the receivers have with Wilson is to help build his confidence -- Wilson does not seem to lack for confidence anyway -- by always presenting him with a viable target.