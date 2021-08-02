2021 NFL training camps: 16 things we've learned thus far

5) Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that talks with disgruntled cornerback Xavien Howard are moving in the "right direction," a sign that Howard's trade request is going to result in a similar outcome as Aaron Rodgers' recent displeasure with the Packers. Howard continues to sit out of practice, but it sounds like he could return to the field, possibly with a cosmetic adjustment to his contract, like shortening the deal.

6) Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry also requested a trade this offseason, but it's hard to imagine there was much of a market for him after two disappointing years. Harry now says he's all for making the Patriots' roster, and Bill Belichick says they have a great relationship. The 2019 first-round pick would probably be the Patriots' fourth receiver if he were to make the team. Belichick likely isn't interested in depleting the depth of a position group with so many question marks.

7) Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith is officially "week-to-week" after hurting his knee over the weekend. I've seen enough "week-to-week" camp designations in Philadelphia to assume that means at least two weeks -- indeed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Smith is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. That's nothing to panic about, but it also wouldn't be a surprise to read a June 2022 article describing how the receiver never quite caught up to speed after missing his first NFL training camp.

8) Every camp injury seems to come with the assurance that "there's no need to worry" or it's "nothing serious." Some of those efforts to calm the public will be proven right. Some will be proven misleading. The reality is that no one knows, because the human body is complicated, and teams don't sit players for weeks for no reason. They want them out there!

This is even true of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott taking off some time for a sore shoulder. No matter how much he's running in practice or telling us it doesn't matter, the fact is that the Cowboys needed an MRI on his throwing shoulder. And now it's not clear if he'll be out a few days or, based on reports, a few weeks.

I would love anyone banking on the most optimistic projections regarding these injuries to undergo rehab on their back or ankle for seven months and then say it's minor. Maybe all three Cowboys will be fine. Maybe none of them will be truly 100 percent. In the NFL, we never seem to know until the following offseason, when beat writers write an explanatory column with the player admitting they "were never quite right."

9) Enough with the doom and gloom in Dallas. It's worth pointing out that left tackle Tyron Smith and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, two of the most gifted talents at their positions in football when they are right, showed up to camp looking as healthy and fresh as they have in years. They would make an enormous difference for the Cowboys if they are at their best.