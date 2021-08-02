Roundup: Giants HC Joe Judge says Saquon Barkley making 'tangible progress' in rehab

There remains no timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from a torn ACL that wiped out his 2020 campaign, but the star running back is making headway, according to New York Giants coach Joe Judge.

Entering the second week of training camp, Judge noted that Barkley is making "tangible progress" towards a return to practice.

"He's making a lot of strides," Judge told reporters. "I don't want to go ahead and make any predictions or anything on Saquon, but I will say that this guy is showing progress, tangible progress, every day. ... Right now we've really mirrored his rehab to what our players are doing on the field, practice-wise, to make sure he's building up that same volume, that same intensity."

The status of the running back has hovered over Big Blue's camp, as the club has been cautious with Barkley. The RB himself has publicly downplayed his return throughout the process, leading to speculation that his rehab from the brutal knee injury is taking longer than normal. Last month Barkley responded, "we'll see" when asked if he'd be ready for Week 1.

The tidbit of optimism from Judge on Monday suggests that we could see Barkley at least back onto the practice field at some point during the preseason, opening up the opportunity for him to participate in the season opener.