Around the NFL

Roundup: Giants HC Joe Judge says Saquon Barkley making 'tangible progress' in rehab

Published: Aug 02, 2021 at 10:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

There remains no timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from a torn ACL that wiped out his 2020 campaign, but the star running back is making headway, according to New York Giants coach Joe Judge.

Entering the second week of training camp, Judge noted that Barkley is making "tangible progress" towards a return to practice.

"He's making a lot of strides," Judge told reporters. "I don't want to go ahead and make any predictions or anything on Saquon, but I will say that this guy is showing progress, tangible progress, every day. ... Right now we've really mirrored his rehab to what our players are doing on the field, practice-wise, to make sure he's building up that same volume, that same intensity."

The status of the running back has hovered over Big Blue's camp, as the club has been cautious with Barkley. The RB himself has publicly downplayed his return throughout the process, leading to speculation that his rehab from the brutal knee injury is taking longer than normal. Last month Barkley responded, "we'll see" when asked if he'd be ready for Week 1.

The tidbit of optimism from Judge on Monday suggests that we could see Barkley at least back onto the practice field at some point during the preseason, opening up the opportunity for him to participate in the season opener.

With Barkley still in rehab mode, the Giants made the signing of running back Alfred Morris official on Monday. The veteran RB spent nine games with Big Blue last season, earning 238 rushing yards and a TD on 55 carries. Morris joins a backfield that includes Devontae Booker﻿, sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell, Elijhaa Penny, Corey Clement, Mike Weber and Sandro Platzgummer battling to back up Barkley, eventually.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Monday:

  • Dolphins coach Brian Flores said cornerback Xavien Howard will not practice Monday after suffering a setback with his injured ankle. Flores added that the club and the All-Pro corner have continued dialogue regarding his contract and are "moving in the right direction." Miami activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the physically unable to perform list and placed wideout Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Washington coach Ron Rivera said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is day to day with a slight hamstring injury and rookie linebacker Jamin Davis was poked in the eye and has an infection. Quarterback Kyle Allen is also day to day with a tweaked ankle.
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley﻿, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo have passed their physicals and are eligible to return to practice.
  • Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said wide receiver Marquise Brown, who has missed three straight practices, is dealing with a hamstring injury that is worse than initially thought. Rookie wideout Rashod Bateman is sidelined with muscle tightness.
  • Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule saidcornerback A.J. Bouye "pulled something" in Monday's practice.
  • The Indianapolis Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Detroit Lions activated guard Evan Heim from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed center Evan Boehm﻿.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars activated wide receiver Jamal Agnew from the non-football injury list.
  • The Cleveland Browns announced running back Nick Chubb﻿'s three-year extension has been made official.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, miss 5-12 weeks

Carson Wentz will have surgery after all. Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters his starting quarterback will have his injured foot repaired Monday and miss 5-12 weeks.
news

Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith will miss 2-3 weeks with MCL sprain

﻿DeVonta Smith﻿, the Eagles' prized rookie receiver, will miss 2-3 weeks of training camp with a MCL sprain. If Smith indeed misses more than a week, he'll likely be out for the club's preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12.
news

Bucs watch Olympian Anna Cockrell, sister of CB Ross Cockrell, advance to 400-M hurdles finals

Buccaneers players gathered to watch Anna Cockrell, sister of CB ﻿﻿Ross Cockrell﻿, run in the semifinals of the women's 400-meter hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics. She rewarded them by finishing second in her heat and advancing to the finals.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich returns to training camp after weeklong absence due to COVID-19

Training camp for the Indianapolis Colts opened with their first practice five days ago, but for head coach Frank Reich, things kick off today.
news

Belichick had 'good conversation' with N'Keal Harry about trade request: 'We have a good relationship'

N'Keal Harry's comments last week indicated that he wasn't going to burn bridges to force a trade out of New England. Bill Belichick affirmed that assumption Monday.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo at his best can beat out any rookie QB

Trey Lance will ultimately replace ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ as the 49ers starting quarterback. The Niners wouldn't have traded a yacht-load of draft capital unless they had faith in the rookie's transcendent talents. The question is when Lance will get the gig.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: 2021 is 'one of my most important seasons'

Mecole Hardman realizes that this season is a big opportunity for him as the Chiefs wide receiver hopes to gain the trust of quarterback Parick Mahomes and his coaches.
news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, wins Olympic gold in 100-meter hurdles

Hours after breaking an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
news

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks voices displeasure over not being able to compete for starting spot

Entering the 2021 season, Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks faces the uncomfortable reality that he will no longer be holding down that No. 1 spot.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now. The Colts QB plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, Ian Rapoport reports. This leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1.
news

Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But HC Mike McCarthy said they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW