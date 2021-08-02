Roundup: Giants HC Joe Judge says Saquon Barkley making 'tangible progress' in rehab

There remains no timetable for Saquon Barkley's return from a torn ACL that wiped out his 2020 campaign, but the star running back is making headway, according to New York Giants coach Joe Judge.
Entering the second week of training camp, Judge noted that Barkley is making "tangible progress" towards a return to practice.
"He's making a lot of strides," Judge told reporters. "I don't want to go ahead and make any predictions or anything on Saquon, but I will say that this guy is showing progress, tangible progress, every day. ... Right now we've really mirrored his rehab to what our players are doing on the field, practice-wise, to make sure he's building up that same volume, that same intensity."
The status of the running back has hovered over Big Blue's camp, as the club has been cautious with Barkley. The RB himself has publicly downplayed his return throughout the process, leading to speculation that his rehab from the brutal knee injury is taking longer than normal. Last month Barkley responded, "we'll see" when asked if he'd be ready for Week 1.
The tidbit of optimism from Judge on Monday suggests that we could see Barkley at least back onto the practice field at some point during the preseason, opening up the opportunity for him to participate in the season opener.
With Barkley still in rehab mode, the Giants made the signing of running back Alfred Morris official on Monday. The veteran RB spent nine games with Big Blue last season, earning 238 rushing yards and a TD on 55 carries. Morris joins a backfield that includes Devontae Booker, sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell, Elijhaa Penny, Corey Clement, Mike Weber and Sandro Platzgummer battling to back up Barkley, eventually.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Monday:
- Dolphins coach Brian Flores said cornerback Xavien Howard will not practice Monday after suffering a setback with his injured ankle. Flores added that the club and the All-Pro corner have continued dialogue regarding his contract and are "moving in the right direction." Miami activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the physically unable to perform list and placed wideout Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Washington coach Ron Rivera said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is day to day with a slight hamstring injury and rookie linebacker Jamin Davis was poked in the eye and has an infection. Quarterback Kyle Allen is also day to day with a tweaked ankle.
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo have passed their physicals and are eligible to return to practice.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said wide receiver Marquise Brown, who has missed three straight practices, is dealing with a hamstring injury that is worse than initially thought. Rookie wideout Rashod Bateman is sidelined with muscle tightness.
- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule saidcornerback A.J. Bouye "pulled something" in Monday's practice.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Detroit Lions activated guard Evan Heim from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed center Evan Boehm.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated wide receiver Jamal Agnew from the non-football injury list.
- The Cleveland Browns announced running back Nick Chubb's three-year extension has been made official.