Alvin Kamara ready to help keep Saints rolling post-Drew Brees

There is a perception that he could end up having to do even more this season with Brees gone, although privately, such talk irritates people within the organization. Brees missed nine games because of injury the previous two seasons, and the Saints won eight of them. There is confidence that former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who re-signed as a free agent this year after spending last season in New Orleans as a backup, or Taysom Hill, who was 3-1 as a starter last season, is more than capable of helping the Saints retain their status as one of the league's more efficient and potent offenses, even with wideout Michael Thomas out for several months following ankle surgery.