Colts' defense could be NFL's best; Packers should pay up for Davante Adams

I am not mad at Buckner for touting a defense that features a collection of ultra-athletic players surging to the top of the charts. The group plays with an urgency and aggression that pops off the tape when I study the film. In fact, the Colts play harder than any defense I have studied over the past year, and their commitment to hustle makes them a nightmare to face each week. While most teams preach running to the ball and giving maximum effort on every play, the Colts match their words with their actions on the field.

Adhering to the H.I.T.S philosophy that Eberflus preaches on a daily basis, the Colts are committed to hustling, intensity, taking the ball away and being situationally smart. Each defender must exert maximum effort on every play or risk receiving a loaf grade from the coach. The exacting standard forces defenders to raise their effort level or deal with the wrath of a coach and a unit that places a premium on out-working opponents at every turn.

"Hustle is something that's paramount to successful football no matter offense, defense or special teams," Eberflus said last December, per Mike Chappell of FOX59.

With the Colts also emphasizing turnovers, particularly strips (forced fumbles), the combination of effort and ball hunting gives offenses headaches. Every skill player must be on alert when the ball is in their possession or run the risk of losing the ball to a punch-out from a set of defenders chasing from every angle. The constant harassment not only tests the toughness and discipline of ball-carriers, but it creates a pressurized environment that makes some players wilt in critical moments.

From a personnel perspective, GM Chris Ballard has armed Eberflus with a stable of explosive athletes who have non-stop motors and ASAP attitudes. Buckner is the prototype on the frontline as a long, rangy athlete with size and strength. The 6-foot-7, 295-pounder is built like a basketball power forward but plays like a bull in a china shop on the field.

The Colts complement his freakish talents with an All-Pro linebacker who possesses extraordinary range and a nasty disposition in Darius Leonard. The fourth-year pro is a tackling machine and dynamic playmaker with a nose for the ball. He has collected 400-plus tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, 15 sacks, seven interceptions and nine forced fumbles in 42 career games.

With Buckner and Leonard serving as the building blocks of a unit that outworks opponents at every turn, it wasn't a surprise to see the Colts add a dynamic athlete to the roster this offseason to help the defense go to another level. The team selected Kwity Paye with the 21st overall pick of the 2021 draft to upgrade the speed and athleticism on the frontline. The Michigan product is a relentless pursuer with explosive first-step quickness and burst. He could emerge as a double-digit sack producer playing opposite Buckner, who will command double-team attention from opponents.

With the Colts capable of pressuring the passer utilizing four-man rushes, Eberflus can dial up simplistic coverages that enable his second-level defenders to play fast in the back end. While the Colts skew heavily toward a zone-based approach with linebackers and defensive backs playing with their eyes on the quarterback, the team's increased utilization of man-to-man coverage has led to stickier coverage in key moments.