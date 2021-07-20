Patriots CB J.C. Jackson: 'Of course' I am a No. 1 cornerback

Looking back, Jackson agrees with that assessment.

"I didn't believe in myself as much," he said. "I didn't know I was going to be this good of a player until I got to the NFL, until I got the opportunity."

Of course, the opportunity didn't come easy. Jackson went undrafted after bypassing his senior season and signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent. But the coaching staff took a liking to him almost immediately, with Jackson getting first-team reps in the spring during OTAs and minicamp. He wouldn't seize a starting job until nearly two years later, but the Pats had found another gem, as they had done a few years prior with Malcolm Butler﻿.

"Yeah, of course it motivated me, man," said Jackson of not getting drafted. "I mean, I came in with ... I came in, I felt like I was just a nobody, so I had to earn my respect. I had to believe in the process, believe in myself. I had to bet on myself."

That bet has paid off for both Jackson and the Patriots. He will make $3.38 million this season after signing the tender the team placed on him this offseason. While there have been no talks of a long-term extension, Jackson carries a great attitude heading into the season.

"I didn't get no extension. So what? Who cares? I know it's coming. I just love the game, man. The money is going to come. I just love playing football."

He would love to play another season -- or more -- alongside Gilmore, a player, Jackson said, who has been instrumental in his growth. The two remain in close contact, even during the offseason. Gilmore himself told me he sometimes marvels at what the now 25-year-old can do on a field: "How the hell did he make that play?" Jackson calls Gilmore a "big brother" and says the veteran, along with Belichick's belief in him, helped Jackson make the transition from college to the pros.

"I mean, he was very helpful for me because even, especially in the meeting rooms, watching the film, I mean I sit right beside him and try to copy his notes," Jackson said. "That's how crazy it is. That's how much I look up to him."

Jackson laughs at the thought. He's comfortable in his own skin, now oozing with confidence in his abilities while knowing that if he doesn't keep grinding, keep putting in the hours necessary, his success could be fleeting. And trust me, that's not what he's all about.