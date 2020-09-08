Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins agree to 2-year, $54.5 million extension

DeAndre Hopkins is in a new home, and he's getting the pay increase he sought with his former team.

The Cardinals have agreed to terms with Hopkins on a two-year extension worth $54.5 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The new deal amounts to $27.25 million per year for Hopkins in 2023 and 2024, and includes $42.75 million guaranteed at signing.

Arizona acquired Hopkins in a trade that was influenced by his desire for a deal worthy of his play. At $16.5 million per year, Hopkins is the ninth-highest-paid receiver across the league, yet he's one of only two receivers in the entire league to be named a first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons. The other, Falcons receiver Julio Jones, makes the most money on average ($22 million per year) at the position in the NFL.

Simply, Hopkins wanted to be paid accordingly. Texans coach and general manager Bill O'Brien felt the team's financial outlook couldn't handle big deals for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, quarterback Deshaun Watson and Hopkins, so he sent him (and a fourth-round pick) to Arizona for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins becomes a key piece of an envisioned gridiron renaissance in the desert that also includes 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons, safety Budda Baker, wideout Christian Kirk and running back Kenyan Drake. He's also joining a roster that includes future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, four-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson and two-time All-Pro Chandler Jones.